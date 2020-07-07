Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1820 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

