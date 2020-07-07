Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1820 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
