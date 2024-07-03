Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1819 "Type 1819-1821" (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 "Type 1819-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1819 "Type 1819-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1819 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

