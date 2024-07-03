Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1819 "Type 1819-1821" (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (19)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Sonntag (8)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
