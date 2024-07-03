Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1819 D (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1819 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (5)
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1819 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1819 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search