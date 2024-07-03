Thaler 1819 D (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)