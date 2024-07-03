Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1819 D (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (5)
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
