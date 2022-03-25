Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1826 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3520 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3963 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

