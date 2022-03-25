Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1826 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3520 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3963 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
