Gulden 1826 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3520 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (1)