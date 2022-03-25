Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
