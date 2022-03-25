Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)