Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (3)
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1825 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search