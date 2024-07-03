Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1)