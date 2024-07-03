Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
