Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

