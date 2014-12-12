Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (6)
- Möller (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
