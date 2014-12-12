Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Möller (3)
  • UBS (1)
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1823 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

