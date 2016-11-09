Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
