Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place January 24, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Baden Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Baden Gulden 1822 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1822 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

