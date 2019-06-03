Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Gulden 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Gulden 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,727 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1821 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

