Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,727 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5452 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
