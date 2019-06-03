Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (9) VF (12)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (5)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)