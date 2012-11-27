Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

