Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
