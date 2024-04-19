Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1821 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
