Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
