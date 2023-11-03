Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1822" (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1822" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

