6 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1822" (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (3) F (1)