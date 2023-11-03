Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1822" (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
