6 Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition AU (6) XF (5) VF (5)