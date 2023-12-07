Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

