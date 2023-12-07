Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3976 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
