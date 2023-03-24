Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1819 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

