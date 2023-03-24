Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1819 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
