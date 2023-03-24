6 Kreuzer 1819 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

