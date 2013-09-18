Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

