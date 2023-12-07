Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

