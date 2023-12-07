3 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (2)