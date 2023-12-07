Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search