Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search