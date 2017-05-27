Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1821 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search