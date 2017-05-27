3 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)