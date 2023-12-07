Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1825" (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1820 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search