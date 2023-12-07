Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1820-1825" (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (5)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
