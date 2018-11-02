Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1819-1820" (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1819-1820" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1819-1820" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,247 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1820 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search