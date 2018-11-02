3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1819-1820" (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3)