3 Kreuzer 1820 "Type 1819-1820" (Baden, Louis I)
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,247 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3891 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
