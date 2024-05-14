Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,454 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
