Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 2 Gulden 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,454 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1825 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
