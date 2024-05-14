2 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition AU (7) XF (12) VF (25) F (1)

