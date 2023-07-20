Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,454 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
