2 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (8) F (2)