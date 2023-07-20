Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 2 Gulden 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,454 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

