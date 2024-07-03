2 Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

