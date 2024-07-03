Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 2 Gulden 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,454 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 11, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1822 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

