Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,454 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
