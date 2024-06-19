Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,454 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
