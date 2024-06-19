Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 2 Gulden 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,454 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1821 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

