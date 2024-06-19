2 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (1) VF (6)