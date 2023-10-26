10 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

