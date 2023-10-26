Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,784 g
- Pure silver (0,0448 oz) 1,392 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
