Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,784 g
  • Pure silver (0,0448 oz) 1,392 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
