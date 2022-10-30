Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,784 g
  • Pure silver (0,0448 oz) 1,392 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

