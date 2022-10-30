Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,784 g
- Pure silver (0,0448 oz) 1,392 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
