10 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) VF (2)