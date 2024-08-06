5 Thaler 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Thaler 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

