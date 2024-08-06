Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Thaler 1830 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 5,735 g
- Pure gold (0,1663 oz) 5,173 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Thaler 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 DPL NGC
Selling price
5268 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6237 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
