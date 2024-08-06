Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Thaler 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Thaler 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 5,735 g
  • Pure gold (0,1663 oz) 5,173 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Thaler 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 DPL NGC
Selling price
5268 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6237 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

