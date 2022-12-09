Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1827 D. Pattern. Copper (Baden, Louis I)
Variety: Pattern. Copper
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. Pattern. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33828 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
