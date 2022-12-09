Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1827 D. Pattern. Copper (Baden, Louis I)

Variety: Pattern. Copper

Obverse 5 Gulden 1827 D Pattern Copper - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1827 D Pattern Copper - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. Pattern. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33828 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
