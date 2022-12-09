5 Gulden 1827 D. Pattern. Copper (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. Pattern. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33828 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

