5 Gulden 1828 D (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1828 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

