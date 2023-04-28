Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1828 D (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1828 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1828 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1828 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2592 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1828 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search