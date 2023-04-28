Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1828 D (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,439 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1828
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1828 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3089 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2592 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
