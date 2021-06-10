Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1827 D (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1827 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1827 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2069 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1865 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1827 D at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

