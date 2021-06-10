5 Gulden 1827 D (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

