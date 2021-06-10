Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1827 D (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,439 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1827
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1827 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Auction World (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2069 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1865 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
