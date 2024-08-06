Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1826 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2883 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
