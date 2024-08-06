Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1826 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1826 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1826 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2638 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2883 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1826 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

