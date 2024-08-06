Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Künker (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2866 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
