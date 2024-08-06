Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1825 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1825 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2866 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden 5 Gulden 1825 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

