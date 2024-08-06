5 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,050. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition XF (11) VF (1) No grade (1)