Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,050. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2925 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2772 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1823 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

