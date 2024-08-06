Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,050. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (5)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2925 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2772 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
