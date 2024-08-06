Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1822 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1822 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1822 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 5 Gulden 1822 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
6503 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1822 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
3470 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1822 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1822 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

