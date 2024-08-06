Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
