5 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)