Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
Baden 5 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5816 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
4936 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1821 at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

