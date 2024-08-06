5 Gulden 1819 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5) VF (5) F (2)