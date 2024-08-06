Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1819 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Spink - March 25, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

