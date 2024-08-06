Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1819 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3509 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
