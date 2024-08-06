Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1819 PH - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1819 PH - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Möller (2)
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3842 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - April 30, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
6065 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1819 PH at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1819 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search