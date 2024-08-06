5 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1)