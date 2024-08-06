Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Möller (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3842 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
6065 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search