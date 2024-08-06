10 Gulden 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)