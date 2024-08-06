Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,878 g
  • Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4508 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 10 Gulden 1824 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
9673 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Baden 10 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
13908 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Baden 10 Gulden 1824 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

