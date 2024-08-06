Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1823 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,878 g
  • Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Baden 10 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
15173 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Baden 10 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1823 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins 10 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search