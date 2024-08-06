Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,878 g
- Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
