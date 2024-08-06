Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,878 g
- Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6595 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7344 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
