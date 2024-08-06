Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1821 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,878 g
  • Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6595 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7344 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden 10 Gulden 1821 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

