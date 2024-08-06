10 Gulden 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23918 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

