Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1819 PH - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1819 PH - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,878 g
  • Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

