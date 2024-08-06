Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
10 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,878 g
- Pure gold (0,1995 oz) 6,204 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
6482 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
