10 Gulden 1819 PH (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 10 Gulden 1819 with mark PH. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (12) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Künker (12)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Westfälische (1)