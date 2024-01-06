Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1830 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1830 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search