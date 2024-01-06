Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1)