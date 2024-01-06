Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1906 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
