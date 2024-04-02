Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1828 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (7)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search