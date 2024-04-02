Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1828 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Zöttl (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1828 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search