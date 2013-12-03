Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1827 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
