Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1826 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
