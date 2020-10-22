Kreuzer 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4963 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (6)