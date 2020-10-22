Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1825 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1825
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4963 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search