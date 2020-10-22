Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1825 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4963 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1825 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

