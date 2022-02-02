Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

