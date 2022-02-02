Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search