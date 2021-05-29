Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
