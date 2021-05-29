Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) F (1)