Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

