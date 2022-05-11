Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1822 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1822 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Baden Kreuzer 1822 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1822 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1822 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1822 at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

