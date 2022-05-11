Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)