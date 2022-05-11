Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
