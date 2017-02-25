Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
