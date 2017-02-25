Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1821 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1821 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1821 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

